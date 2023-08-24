PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO
NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED ON SECOND AND FINAL READING
Notice is hereby given that at its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:00 p.m., the City Council of the City of Leadville adopted the following ordinance on second and final reading.
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO
Ordinance No. 4
Series of 2023
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 2.40.030 OF THE LEADVILLE MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING THE
COMPENSATION OF THE MAYOR
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 24, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.