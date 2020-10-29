PUBLIC NOTICE
Parkville Water District
Notice of Contractor’s Final Payment
Parkville Water District Water Treatment Plant Upgrade
Pursuant to Colorado Revised Statutes section 38-26-107, notice is hereby given that Parkville Water District (District) will, on Friday, October 30, 2020, make final payment on the Parkville Water Treatment Plant Upgrade Project (Project). Such final payment will be made to Glacier Construction Company, Inc., 5460 South Quebec Street, Suite 200, Greenwood Village, 80111 (Contractor). Such final payment shall be made on or after 10:00 a.m. on said 30th day of October 2020.
Any person, copartnership, association of persons, company or corporation that has unpaid claims against said Project or Contractor for or on account of the furnishing of labor, materials, sustenance, rental machinery, tools, equipment or other supplies used or consumed by said Contractor or its subcontractors in their construction of the Parkville Water Treatment Plant Upgrade may at any time up to and including said date and time of final payment file a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid. All such statements shall be filed with Parkville Water District Office Manager Francine Rogala at 2015 Poplar Street, Leadville, Colorado.
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 29, 2020.
