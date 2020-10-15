PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE CONCERNING PROPOSED BUDGET OF
ST. VINCENT GENERAL HOSPITAL DISTRICT
NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of St. Vincent General Hospital District for the ensuing year of 2021; that a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of the District at 822 West Fourth St., Leadville, Colorado, where the same is open for public inspection; and that such proposed budget will be considered at a public hearing of the Board of Directors of the District to be held at 822 West Fourth St., Leadville, Colorado on October 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., and also via GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/254703245. Any elector within the District may, at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget, inspect the budget and file or register any objections thereto.
ST. VINCENT GENERAL HOSPITAL DISTRICT
By: Peyten Lefever, Secretary
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 15, 2020.
