PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 1-7.5-107 and 1-5-205 C.R.S., that a General Election will be held in Lake County on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
This General Election will be a mail-in ballot election. All active registered voters will receive a ballot in the mail. Voters may also vote in person at the Voter Service and Polling Center designated by the Lake County Clerk & Recorder at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado 80461, during normal business hours Monday through Friday, holidays excepted, beginning Monday, October 19, 2020. Regardless of the method selected for requesting a mail-in ballot, all requests for mail-in ballots must be received in my office by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 if the ballot is to be mailed. To receive a ballot after Monday, October 26, 2020, the applicant must visit a Voter Service and Polling Center. Mail-in ballots must be returned to my office in the Lake County Courthouse no later than 7:00 p.m. on November 3, 2020.
The drop off location is the Lake County Courthouse, Clerk & Recorder’s Office, and inside the Sheriff’s door on East 5th Street (ring the buzzer accessible 24/7). In-person voting will be held in the foyer of the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. beginning October 19, 2020 and ending November 2, 2020, Sundays excepted, and Saturday, October 24, 2020 and October 31, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Election Day, November 3, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Witness my hand and official seal of the County of Lake and State of Colorado this 8th day of October 2020.
/s/ Patricia A. Berger
Lake County Clerk and Recorder
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 15, 2020.
