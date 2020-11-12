PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Leadville Public Notice

September 2020 Submitted Expenditures

Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.

Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 162,403.29

Technology Constructors Inc       176,773.97

Acorn Petroleum                           2,556.03

B and B Shipping and More                  5.40

Big Horn Hardware                          781.95

Blue Tarp Financial, Inc.                     39.99

Breckenridge Crane Service           3,245.00

Carlson, Edwards and O'Conner        750.00

Caselle                                          898.00

Charter Communications                    39.99

CIRSA                                         1,000.00

Colorado Fire Training Officers Assoc 125.00

Colorado Interactive, LLC                   25.00

Colorado Storage Systems           55,100.00

Cowgirl Cleaning and Services Inc   4,140.00

Creative Culture Insignia, LLC           681.50

Econo Signs                                 1,173.60

Ed Jones Co. Inc., The                  1,372.50

Ford Credit Dept 67-434                1,005.53

Herald Democrat                             755.29

High Country Copiers                       141.01

Lake County Concrete and Excavating 1,680.00

Lake County Treasurer                  2,414.81

Larry H Miller Ford Lakewood            496.92

LAWS-Lighting, Accessory & Warning 662.50

Leadville Snowy Peaks                     105.00

Melina Compean                             200.00

Mountain Heating, Inc.                     125.00

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.                   187.37

Parkville Water District                   1,188.02

Polar Plumbing and Heating           1,625.00

Proforce Law Enforcement                206.70

Quill Corporation                             793.78

RG and Associates, LLC                2,414.25

Rocky Mountain Bottled Water            28.95

Rocky Mountain General Counsel      722.00

ROI Fire & Ballistics Equipment     15,569.00

Salt Lake Wholesale Sports              359.50

Silver City Automotive, Inc.               112.72

Silver City Printing                             56.85

Snow Incorporated                           300.00

Spectrum                                       778.11

Steve Nofziger                                200.00

Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc.                    230.50

Unlimited Sanitary                           180.00

Verizon Wireless                           1,528.07

Wagner Equipment Company         6,731.25

Wellness Screening LLC                   227.60

Western Security Systems                105.00

Xerox Financial Services                  347.90

Spectrum                                         55.31

Alex Haler                                      450.00

Corporate Payment Systems          8,729.68

Kinetic Leasing                           28,971.50

Pinnacol Assurance                     34,286.00

Centennial Real Estate                  2,200.00

Century Link                                   171.82

Colorado Asphalt Services, Inc.       1,135.40

Colorado Barricade Co.                    208.88

Communications Solutions                348.79

Insight Public Sector, Inc                4,073.04

Johnson Controls Fire Protection       320.00

LH Foster Properties                     2,000.00

McMahan & Associates, P.C.        16,000.00

Michow Cox & McAskin LLP           9,824.70

Phyllis Carnahan                                9.99

Pro-Electric, Inc.                              414.64

Purchase Power                              201.00

Safeway, Inc.                               1,223.80

Silver Creek Development, LLC      1,600.00

Technology Constructors Inc       218,765.03

The Abbey                                      544.00

Xcel Energy                                 4,599.45

Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 12, 2020.

