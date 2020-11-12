PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
September 2020 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.
Tabor Opera House Preservation Foun 162,403.29
Technology Constructors Inc 176,773.97
Acorn Petroleum 2,556.03
B and B Shipping and More 5.40
Big Horn Hardware 781.95
Blue Tarp Financial, Inc. 39.99
Breckenridge Crane Service 3,245.00
Carlson, Edwards and O'Conner 750.00
Caselle 898.00
Charter Communications 39.99
CIRSA 1,000.00
Colorado Fire Training Officers Assoc 125.00
Colorado Interactive, LLC 25.00
Colorado Storage Systems 55,100.00
Cowgirl Cleaning and Services Inc 4,140.00
Creative Culture Insignia, LLC 681.50
Econo Signs 1,173.60
Ed Jones Co. Inc., The 1,372.50
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 1,005.53
Herald Democrat 755.29
High Country Copiers 141.01
Lake County Concrete and Excavating 1,680.00
Lake County Treasurer 2,414.81
Larry H Miller Ford Lakewood 496.92
LAWS-Lighting, Accessory & Warning 662.50
Leadville Snowy Peaks 105.00
Melina Compean 200.00
Mountain Heating, Inc. 125.00
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 187.37
Parkville Water District 1,188.02
Polar Plumbing and Heating 1,625.00
Proforce Law Enforcement 206.70
Quill Corporation 793.78
RG and Associates, LLC 2,414.25
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 28.95
Rocky Mountain General Counsel 722.00
ROI Fire & Ballistics Equipment 15,569.00
Salt Lake Wholesale Sports 359.50
Silver City Automotive, Inc. 112.72
Silver City Printing 56.85
Snow Incorporated 300.00
Spectrum 778.11
Steve Nofziger 200.00
Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc. 230.50
Unlimited Sanitary 180.00
Verizon Wireless 1,528.07
Wagner Equipment Company 6,731.25
Wellness Screening LLC 227.60
Western Security Systems 105.00
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Spectrum 55.31
Alex Haler 450.00
Corporate Payment Systems 8,729.68
Kinetic Leasing 28,971.50
Pinnacol Assurance 34,286.00
Centennial Real Estate 2,200.00
Century Link 171.82
Colorado Asphalt Services, Inc. 1,135.40
Colorado Barricade Co. 208.88
Communications Solutions 348.79
Insight Public Sector, Inc 4,073.04
Johnson Controls Fire Protection 320.00
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
McMahan & Associates, P.C. 16,000.00
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 9,824.70
Phyllis Carnahan 9.99
Pro-Electric, Inc. 414.64
Purchase Power 201.00
Safeway, Inc. 1,223.80
Silver Creek Development, LLC 1,600.00
Technology Constructors Inc 218,765.03
The Abbey 544.00
Xcel Energy 4,599.45
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 12, 2020.
