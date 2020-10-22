PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of September 2020, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2020CW3054; Previous Case Nos. 14CW3022, 01CW67, and 84CW177 – BOARD OF WATER WORKS OF PUEBLO, COLORADO, Attention: Executive Director, 319 West Fourth Street, Pueblo, Colorado 81003 (Please address all pleadings and correspondence regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Karl D. Ohlsen and Katrina B. Fiscella, Carlson, Hammond & Paddock, L.L.C., 1900 N. Grant Street, Suite 1200, Denver, Colorado 80203; Phone: (303) 861-9000).
Application to Make Conditional Water Rights Absolute and for Sexennial Finding of Reasonable Diligence
LAKE, CHAFFEE, AND PUEBLO COUNTIES
This is an Application for a Sexennial Finding of Reasonable Diligence involving certain exchange and reuse rights of the Board of Water Works of Pueblo, Colorado (“Pueblo Water” or the “Applicant”) originally decreed on February 24, 1988, in Case No. 84CW177, Water Division No. 2 and subsequently made absolute, in part, together with a finding of reasonable diligence, on April 8, 2008, in Case No. 01CW67, Water Division No. 2, and a subsequent finding of reasonable diligence, on September 19, 2014, in Case No. 14CW3022, Water Division No. 2. The decree in Case No. 84CW177 adjudicated all issues and claims of use, reuse, and successive use by exchange of water derived from Pueblo Water’s Transmountain Sources (described in Paragraph III(D), below), and delivered to the Arkansas River or its tributaries from points of discharge (the “Sewered Return Flows”). The decree of February 24, 1988, in Case No. 84CW177 excluded all issues and claims of use, reuse and successive use by exchange of water derived from Pueblo Water’s Transmountain Sources that are delivered to the Arkansas River or its tributaries as diffuse return flows from the irrigation of lawns, gardens, parks, landscaping, and all other outside uses within the areas served by Pueblo Water (the “Non-Sewered Return Flows”). All issues and claims regarding exchange of Pueblo Water’s Non-Sewered Return Flows are the subject of the decree entered August 3, 1995, in Consolidated Case Nos. 84CW177(B) and 86CW111(B), and subsequent decrees. II. Name of Structures (Utilized for Exchange and Reuse): A. Discharge Facilities: 1. Pueblo Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant (aka James R. DiIorio Water Reclamation Facility). This plant discharges treated wastewater to the Arkansas River at a point in the Northeast quarter of Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 64 West of the 6th Principal Meridian. The approximate latitude of said point is 38° 15' 22" North and the approximate longitude is 104° 34' 20" West. 2. Any other wastewater treatment facility outfall utilized by Pueblo Water, including any terminal storage facilities hereafter constructed and located to receive Pueblo Water’s wastewater facility effluent, that discharge to the Arkansas River or its tributaries at or above the confluence of the Arkansas River and the St. Charles River. Currently, Pueblo Water utilizes the C.F. & I Steel Plant wastewater treatment plant (aka EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel WWTP) that discharges to the Arkansas River approximately one mile upstream of the Pueblo Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant discharge. 3. Comanche Power Plant. Comanche Power Plant discharges return flows to the St. Charles River at a point in the Northwest quarter of Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 64 West of the 6th Principal Meridian. B. Diversion Facilities: 1. Pueblo Reservoir. The point of diversion of Pueblo Reservoir is at a point at the intersection of the Pueblo Dam axis and the Arkansas River whence the Northeast corner of Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 66 West of the 6th P.M., bears North 61̊21'20" East a distance of 2,511.05 feet. Said reservoir inundates all or portions of Sections 7, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, and 36, Township 20 South, Range 66 West of the 6th P.M.; Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, and 11, Township 21 South, Range 66 West of the 6th P.M.; and Sections 5, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 22, 23, and 25, Township 20 South, Range 67 West of the 6th P.M. 2. Clear Creek Reservoir. Clear Creek Reservoir is located on Clear Creek in Sections 7 and 8, Township 12 South, Range 79 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, and Section 12, Township 12 South, Range 80 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, in Chaffee County. 3. Twin Lakes Reservoir. Twin Lakes Reservoir is formed by a dam across Lake Creek in Lake County in Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, as described in the decree in Case No. 80CW6 (District Court, Water Division No. 2), dated October 23, 1980. 4. Turquoise Lake. Turquoise Lake is formed by a dam across Lake Fork Creek in Lake County in Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 80 West of the 6th Principal Meridian as described in the decree in Case No. 80CW6 (District Court, Water Division No. 2), dated October 23, 1980. Maps of the described facilities are attached to this Application. III. Describe Conditional Exchange and Reuse Water Rights as decreed in Case No. 84CW177 and subsequent diligence proceedings: A. Decrees: 1. Date of Original Decree: February 24, 1988, Case No. 84CW177, District Court, Water Division No. 2, State of Colorado. 2. Date of Subsequent Decree: July 17, 1995, Case No. 94CW8, District Court, Water Division No. 2, State of Colorado. 3. Date of Subsequent Decree: April 7, 2008, Case No. 01CW67, District Court, Water Division No. 2, State of Colorado. 4. Date of Subsequent Decree: September 19, 2014, Case No. 14CW3022, District Court, Water Division No. 2, State of Colorado. B. Exchange Priority Date: May 18, 1976. C. Use: All beneficial uses for which the waters to be exchanged and reused are decreed, including the uses set forth in the decree in Case No. 84CW177. D. Source of Water for Exchange and Reuse: The water rights that are to be utilized in the exchange and reuse program described herein are return flows derived from sources of supply that are not native or tributary to the Arkansas River. Said waters include return flows occurring after use in Pueblo Water’s municipal water system and return flows from other water users supplied by Pueblo Water, derived from Pueblo Water’s ownership interests in the following sources of supply: 1. The Ewing Placer Ditch. Ewing Placer Ditch diverts water from Piney Creek, a tributary of the Eagle River, and carries the water across the Continental Divide into Tennessee Creek for delivery to the Arkansas River. The Ewing Placer Ditch was decreed on November 13, 1911, with appropriation date of June 1, 1906, by the District Court, Eagle County, Civil Action No. 507. 2. The Columbine Ditch. Columbine Ditch diverts water from three branches of the East Fork of the Eagle River, and carries such water across the Continental Divide for delivery into the West Branch of Chalk Creek, a tributary of the Arkansas River. The Columbine Ditch was decreed on October 3, 1936, with an appropriation date of June 21, 1930, by the District Court, Eagle County, Civil Action No. 963. Pueblo Water controls the right to utilize a portion of the waters described herein by virtue of an agreement with the owner. 3. The Warren E. Wurtz Ditch (also known as the Warren E. Wurts Ditch). Warren E. Wurtz Ditch diverts water from Bennett Creek, Mitchell Creek, and side tributaries of those creeks, all of which are tributaries of the Eagle River. The ditch carries water across the Continental Divide into West Tennessee Creek for delivery to the Arkansas River. The Warren E. Wurtz Ditch was decreed on October 3, 1936, with an appropriation date of June 8, 1929, by the District Court, Eagle County, Civil Action No. 963. 4. The Wurtz Extension Ditch. Wurtz Extension Ditch diverts water from Yoder Creek, East Fork of Yoder Creek, and Rule Creek, tributaries of the Eagle River. The ditch connects to the Warren E. Wurtz Ditch, which then carries water across the Continental Divide into West Tennessee Creek for delivery to the Arkansas River. The Wurtz Extension Ditch was decreed on October 21, 1982, with an appropriation date of October 26, 1953, by the District Court, Water Division No. 5, Case No. 80CW505. 5. The Busk-Ivanhoe System. Busk-Ivanhoe System diverts water from Hidden Lake Creek, Pan Creek, Lyle Creek, and Ivanhoe Creek, all tributaries of the Frying Pan and Roaring Fork Rivers, and carries such water through the Continental Divide for delivery into Busk Creek on the headwaters of the Arkansas River. The System was decreed by absolute decree of the District Court, Garfield County, in Case No. 2621 dated January 9, 1928, with appropriation dates differing for various components of the system as more fully set forth in the referenced decree. Other absolute decrees were entered in Civil Actions No. 3082 and 4033. The decrees were entered by the District Court, Garfield County. Pueblo Water owns an undivided one-half interest in these water rights. 6. The Homestake Project diverts water from the headwaters of tributaries of the Eagle River in Eagle County. The water rights were conditionally adjudicated by the decree in Civil Action No. 1193 (District Court, Eagle County) dated June 8, 1962. These water rights have an appropriation date of September 22, 1952. By an assignment of interest from the City of Aurora, Pueblo Water has the annual right to receive 2500 acre-feet of Homestake Project Water delivered at Turquoise Lake. 7. The Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion System diverts water from the headwaters of the Roaring Fork River and its tributaries in Pitkin County. The water rights were adjudicated by a decree in Civil Action No. 3082 (District Court, Garfield County) dated August 25, 1936, and were modified by a decree in Case No. W-1901 (District Court, Water Division No. 5), dated May 12, 1976. These water rights have an appropriation date of August 23, 1930. Pueblo Water has the right to utilize a portion of such waters and the return flows therefrom by virtue of its ownership of shares of the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company. 8. The Fryingpan-Arkansas Project diverts water from the headwaters of Hunter Creek and the Fryingpan River and its tributaries in Pitkin County. The water rights were adjudicated by the decrees in Civil Action No. 4613 (District Court, Garfield County) dated June 20, 1958, and August 3, 1959, and were modified by the decree in Case No. W-829-76 (District Court, Water Division No. 5) dated November 27, 1979. These water rights have an appropriation date of July 29, 1957. By this Application, Pueblo Water does not seek any rights of use of Fryingpan-Arkansas Project structures, or any rights of ownership or rights to purchase or receive allocation of Fryingpan-Arkansas Project water or return flows from Fryingpan-Arkansas Project water, but this does not alter any existing rights Pueblo Water may otherwise have. Return flows from the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project will be utilized for exchanges and reuse only after they are purchased from the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District. All of the sources of supply described in Paragraph No. III(D) are waters not native and not naturally tributary to the Arkansas River Basin and are referred to as “the Transmountain Sources.” All of the Transmountain Sources have been decreed to include municipal purposes. E. Location and Amounts of Decreed Exchange Reaches: The return flows resulting from use of the water derived from the Transmountain Sources are accounted for and measured through appropriate measuring devices into the Arkansas River or its tributaries from the Discharge Facilities identified in Paragraph II(A) and then are exchanged upstream to storage in the Diversion Facilities identified in Paragraph II(B). In addition, the return flows stored by exchange in the Diversion Facilities identified in Paragraph II(B) can be exchanged into storage in a different Diversion Facility identified in Paragraph II(B). The stream reaches and the currently-decreed absolute and conditional amounts of the exchanges are as follows:
1. For the Arkansas River and its tributaries from the point of discharge of Wastewater Treatment Facilities utilized by Pueblo Water, upstream to the following Diversion Facilities:
Absolute (c.f.s.)
Conditional (c.f.s.)
Total (c.f.s.)
a. Pueblo Reservoir
12.90
47.10
60.0
b. Clear Creek Reservoir
17.80
42.92
60.0
c. Twin Lakes Reservoir
5.68
54.32
60.0
d. Turquoise Lake
5.06
54.94
60.0
2. For the St. Charles River and its tributaries and the Arkansas River and its tributaries from the Comanche Power Plant discharge downstream in the St. Charles River to its confluence with the Arkansas River, then upstream to the following Diversion Facilities:
Absolute (c.f.s.)
Conditional (c.f.s.)
Total (c.f.s.)
a. Pueblo Reservoir
4.01
15.99
20.0
b. Clear Creek Reservoir
9.96
10.04
20.0
c. Twin Lakes Reservoir
4.03
15.97
20.0
d. Turquoise Lake
3.46
16.54
20.0
3. Reservoir Exchanges:
Absolute (c.f.s.)
Conditional (c.f.s.)
Total (c.f.s.)
a. From Pueblo Reservoir to:
(1) Twin Lakes Reservoir
3.46
Flow
Flow
(2) Turquoise Reservoir
3.46
Flow
Flow
(3) Clear Creek Reservoir
35.00
Flow
Flow
b. From Turquoise Reservoir to:
(1) Twin Lakes Reservoir
0.0
Flow
Flow
(2) Clear Creek Reservoir
0.0
Flow
Flow
c. From Twin Lakes Reservoir to:
(1) Turquoise Reservoir
0.0
Flow
Flow
(2) Clear Creek Reservoir
0.0
Flow
Flow
d. From Clear Creek Reservoir to:
(1) Twin Lakes Reservoir
0.0
Flow
Flow
(2) Turquoise Reservoir
0.0
Flow
Flow
“Flow” – For each of the described Reservoir exchanges, the rate of flow of exchanges against the inflow to the receiving Diversion Facility shall be the maximum rate of such inflow, and for exchanges against releases of water previously reduced to storage in the receiving Diversion Facility, the maximum rate of flow of such releases. Contract Exchanges do not have a rate of flow limitation. IV. Provide a Detailed Outline of What Has Been Done Toward Completion or for Completion of the Appropriation and Application of Water to Beneficial Use as Conditionally Decreed, Including Expenditures: The Applicant operates a unified and integrated municipal water supply system consisting of numerous individual components. Those components include, but are not limited to, the many individual water rights, sources of supply and points of diversion described in this Application, and the absolute and conditional exchange and reuse rights that are the subject of this Application. During the period from April 30, 2014 (the date the Application in Case No. 14CW3022 was filed), through September 30, 2020 (the “Diligence Period”), Pueblo Water carried out exchanges as contemplated and authorized by the decree in Case No. 84CW177. In addition, Pueblo Water spent substantial sums of money and devoted many thousands of man hours to the operation, maintenance, and development of its unified and integrated municipal water supply and treatment system. As a part of this overall effort, Pueblo Water found it necessary to retain engineering consultants and attorneys to assist it in the acquisition, operation, maintenance, and protection of this system. During the Diligence Period, the total costs for all of these efforts exceeded $220 million. A. The principal activities undertaken by Pueblo Water during the Diligence Period related to the operation of the exchange rights decreed in Case No. 84CW177 included the following: (1) refinement and operation of accounting programs to track the operation of the exchanges; (2) water quality monitoring; and (3) exercise and operation of the exchanges decreed herein. B. During the Diligence Period, Pueblo Water performed the following actions related to the diversion and storage facilities utilized for the exchanges decreed in Case No. 84CW177: (1) for Clear Creek Reservoir, Pueblo Water patched and recoated the steel portion of the outlet works, added piezometers for monitoring seepage, performed a bathymetric survey of the reservoir, performed geophysical testing of the dam and its foundation, created a dam breach inundation map, repaired concrete in the spillway, performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring, and obtained a decree in Case No. 04CW130 for the enlargement of the reservoir; (2) for Twin Lakes Reservoir, Pueblo Water paid annual assessments to the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company; (3) for Turquoise Lake, Pueblo Water made annual payments to the United States Bureau of Reclamation for its storage contract; and (4) for Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo Water made annual payments to the United States Bureau of Reclamation for its storage contract. C. During the Diligence Period, Pueblo Water performed the following actions related to the sources of water utilized in the exchange: (1) For the Ewing Ditch, Pueblo Water performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring, and participated in the System Conservation Pilot Project in the summer of 2016; (2) for the Columbine Ditch, Pueblo Water retained the right to receive water from the ditch under specific circumstances and continued to operate pursuant to that agreement; (3) for the Warren E. Wurtz Ditch, Pueblo Water performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring; (4) for the Wurtz Extension Ditch, Pueblo Water performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring, and filed and continues to prosecute an application seeking a finding of reasonable diligence in Case No. 20CW3037 (Div. 5); (5) for the Busk-Ivanhoe System, Pueblo Water completed dam repairs in 2014, replaced the gate from Ivanhoe Lake to the tunnel, widened sections of the Lyle Ditch, and performed routine maintenance, operation and monitoring; further, Pueblo Water participated in ongoing negotiations with the Busk-Ivanhoe Water System Authority, the City of Aurora, and the Basalt Water Conservancy District regarding future and ongoing operations using the facilities and related to applications for rights of exchange; (6) for the Homestake Project, Pueblo Water made annual payments to City of Aurora pursuant to the 1967 Agreement and participated in ongoing discussions and actions related to a test of the Front Range Water Council’s pilot program to shepherd water released from Homestake Reservoir, including water under the control of Pueblo Water, downstream; (7) for the Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion System, Pueblo Water paid annual assessments to the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company; and (8) for the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project, Pueblo Water purchased Project water and return flow from Project water. D. Pueblo Water also implemented major improvements to its water supply transmission, treatment, and distribution systems necessary to supply customers with water within its water service area. This work included completing conversion of all meters to automated reading, instituting a service line replacement program, rehabilitation of 3 treated water storage tanks, replacement of the roofs of 4 other tanks, replacement of a generator allowing the Whitlock Treatment Plant to continue treating up to 20 MGD during a power outage, replacement of motor controls at the Gardner Pump Station, rehabilitation of 2 filters at the Whitlock Treatment Plant, and replacement of 15 miles of mains. Pueblo Water continued its practice of making improvements related to collection system facilities, storage reservoirs, water transmission pipelines, water treatment plants and distribution system mains, meters, and reservoirs. The water delivered through these systems includes the water made available to Pueblo Water by the exchange rights that are the subject of this Application. Pueblo Water also continued its long-standing partnership with the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation to attract new business and industry to the City of Pueblo and Pueblo Water’s service area. E. In addition, during the Diligence Period, Pueblo Water filed applications for and completed a number of adjudications of water rights that are part of Pueblo Water’s unified and integrated water supply system. This includes, but is not limited to: (1) obtaining a finding of reasonable diligence in Case No. 17CW3020 (formerly Cases No. 93CW86, 04CW14 and 10CW79) (HARP), Water Division No. 2; (2) obtaining a decree in its application for a finding of reasonable diligence in the non-sewered portion of the exchange and reuse plans in Case No. 20CW3004 (13CW3043; formerly Consolidated Cases No. 84CW177(B) and 86CW111(B)), Water Division No. 2; (3) obtaining a decree in its application for a finding of reasonable diligence and to make water rights absolute, in part, in the decreed exchanges in Case No. 20CW3005 (13CW3044; formerly Consolidated Cases No. 84CW178) Water Division No. 2; (4) filing an application for and obtaining a finding of reasonable diligence in the sewered portion of the exchange and reuse plans in Case No. 19CW3005 (formerly Cases No. 12CW87 and 86CW111A), Water Division No. 2; (5) obtaining a decree for enlargement of Clear Creek Reservoir in Case No. 04CW130, Water Division No. 2; (6) filing an application for a finding of reasonable diligence for the Wurtz Extension Ditch in Case No. 20CW3037 (13CW3042; formerly Cases No. 06CW211, 99CW271, 93CW159, 86CW275, and 80CW505), Water Division No. 5; (7) obtaining a decree for a change of water rights in Case No. 12CW102, Water Division No. 2; and (8) filing an application for, and continuing to prosecute, a change of water rights for the Southern Colorado Power Company Cooling Basin water storage right and a new HARP Supplemental Water Right in Case No. 20CW3011, Water Division No. 2. Pueblo Water also has acted to preserve and protect all of its water rights by filing statements of opposition to and participating in a number of other judicial proceedings in Water Division 2 and Water Division No. 5. F. During the Diligence Period, in Cases No. 16CW3103 and 17CW3050, Pueblo Water filed applications and obtained decrees for a change of water right and for exchange related to 5,488.368 shares of Bessemer Irrigating Ditch Company, which water rights Pueblo Water intends to include in Pueblo Water’s unified and integrated water supply system. G. In addition, although not a direct expense of Pueblo Water, the City of Pueblo continued to upgrade its wastewater treatment system and appurtenances thereto, with the direct result of diminishing water infiltration and therefore reducing the selenium content of the substitute water supply provided by Pueblo Water from the discharge facilities under the exchanges described herein. H. The measure of reasonable diligence is the steady application of effort to complete the appropriation in a reasonably expedient and efficient manner under all the facts and circumstances. § 37-92-301(4), C.R.S. A determination of reasonable diligence is made on a case-by-case basis in light of the facts and circumstances presented. Municipal Subdistrict, Northern Colorado Water Conservancy Dist. v. Oxy, USA, Inc., 990 P.2d 701, 706 (Colo. 1999). I. The work performed and actions taken by Pueblo Water during the Diligence Period demonstrate that Pueblo Water has acted with reasonable diligence and has met all applicable legal standards during the Diligence Period in the development of the remaining conditional portion of the subject water rights. Pueblo Water has demonstrated that the subject water can be and will be diverted, stored, or otherwise captured, possessed, and controlled and will be beneficially used and that the project can and will be completed with diligence and within a reasonable time. Pueblo Water is entitled to a finding of reasonable diligence and to maintenance of the remaining conditionally-decreed amounts listed in paragraph III.E., above. WHEREFORE, Pueblo Water requests the Court to enter a decree: 1. Confirming that Pueblo Water maintains a single unified and integrated water system and that diligence on any feature of that system shall be considered in finding reasonable diligence in the development of all conditional features of the system, including the conditional exchange and reuse rights that are the subject of this Application; and 3. Finding that Pueblo Water has exercised reasonable diligence and met all applicable standards on the conditional exchange and reuse rights originally decreed in Case No. 84CW177, to the extent not made absolute, continuing those conditional rights in good standing, and fixing a date when a further application for a finding of reasonable diligence is required.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of November 2020, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 14th day of October 2020.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 22, 2020.
