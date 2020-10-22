PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AND
HEARING DATES FOR A PROPOSED CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT RETAIL MARIJUANA STORE
AT 1101 POPLAR STREET
Notice is hereby given to consider a proposed conditional use permit application submitted by PB Ville, LLC DBA Floyds at 1101 Poplar Street Leadville, Colorado. Legal description of the property is: 1101 POPLAR BLK 6 COOPER ADD, 1103 POPLAR BLK 6 COOPER ADD, S 7'3" 1105 POPLAR BLK 6
The proposed Conditional Use Permit Application will be considered by the Planning Commission at a public meeting at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020. The recommendation will then be forwarded to City Council for a public meeting at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020.
Zoning of the property is in the Commercial (C) District. Interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461 by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 pm Thursday, November 5th, 2020.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville, submitted on October 14th, 2020, and published in the Herald Democrat on October 22nd, 2020.
The City of Leadville complies with the American with Disabilities Act (“ADA”), and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 22, 2020.
