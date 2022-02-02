PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Christopher Michael Schmitz, aka Christopher M. Schmitz, aka Christopher Schmitz, aka Chris Michael Schmitz, aka Chris M. Schmitz, aka Chris Schmitz, Deceased
Case Number 2022PR30000
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Lake County, Colorado on or before May 20, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Thomas V. Schmitz, Personal Representative
3605 Reder Street
Rapid City, SD 57702
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 20 and 27 and Feb. 3, 2022.
