PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AND
HEARING DATES FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT AMENDMENT
AND SITE PLAN WITH WAIVERS
AT 300 Tom Starr Street, Leadville CO 80461
Notice is hereby given to consider a development proposal from AG Marble and Granite, LLC. The request is for 1) modification to the existing manufacturing and outdoor storage area and 2) construction a new mixed-use building. The property is located on Tom Starr Street in Leadville, CO, south of US Highway 24, west of CR6 (S. Spruce St.) and east of S. Leiter Street, consisting of .83 acres ±. Legal description of the property is Lot 5 Star Hills Park (2633-261-29-101). Zoning of the property Commercial (C) District.
The proposed Conditional Use Permit Amendment - Site Plan with Waivers will be considered by the Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to City Council for action at the September 20, 2022 meeting held at 6:00 p.m. in City Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, Colorado.
All interested parties are urged to attend both hearings. Written comments must be received at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461 by mail or personal delivery no later than 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
This public notice is given by order of the City of Leadville in accordance with Leadville Municipal Code. The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Submitted by: Lori Tye, Administrative Assistant, City of Leadville, 8/19/22
Published in: Herald Democrat
Published on: August 25, 2022.
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 25, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.