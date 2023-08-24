PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File #23-36
Applicant: David Garvey
Owner: David Garvey
Location: 1578 County Road 55 (Arkansas River Road)
Request: Site Plan Review for Development within the Scenic Conservation Overlay
Land Use File #23-36 is an application for development and construction of a single-family home which is required to be reviewed by the Planning Commission within 1000’ of Hwy 24.
The in-person meeting will be held at the Lake County Courthouse Commissioners' Room located at 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461. The virtual meeting access information and Land Use File #23-36 are available on the Lake County website at www.lakecountyco.com/planning-commission.
For additional information or comment, contact Bryce Ehrlich at 719-293-1249 or behrlich@co.lake.co.us.
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 24, 2023.
