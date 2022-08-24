PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) will submit an application to the Colorado Division of Housing (CDOH) for the purpose of requesting $480,000 to support the construction of affordable housing in the Railyard development in Leadville. All interested persons are encouraged to contact CHT for further information. Written comments should be sent to CHT, PO Box 692, Buena Vista, CO 81211 or info@chaffeehousing.org and will be forwarded on to CDOH for consideration during the application process.
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 25, 2022.
