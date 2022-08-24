PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A SETBACK VARIANCE
Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. before the Board of Adjustment to consider a variance request from Matthew Brown, who is seeking a variance in relief of setback code requirements in section 17.20.010 of the Leadville Municipal Code for the property at 309 Spruce Street, Leadville, Colorado 80461, also described as: LOT 2A, BLOCK 9, STEVENS & LEITER SUB/Owned by Matthew Brown. The variance request is to allow applicant to build a garage flush with the front face of the existing house, going 3’ into the setback vs building the garage 3’ back from the house.
Zoning of property is in the Traditional Residential (R2) District. The public hearing will be held at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, Colorado and via Zoom. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received by at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461 by mail or personal delivery by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022.
This public notice given by order of Lori Tye, Administrative Assistant, City of Leadville, submitted on August 19, 2022 and published in the Herald Democrat on August 25, 2022, and is required to be posted in the newspaper seven (7) days prior to the hearing date and posted on the premises and letters of mailing within 15 days of the hearing.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 25, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.