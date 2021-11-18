PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF ELECTION
Peak Health Alliance is holding an election for its Board of Directors. Any current Peak member is encouraged to vote online before December 16, 2021.
Please visit peakhealthalliance.org/vote for more information.
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 11, 18 and 25 and Dec. 2, 9 and 16, 2021.
