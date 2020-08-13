NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 13th day of November 2013 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
U.S. Mineral Survey #636, an undivided 5/96th interest in the Ellmore Mining Claim, containing 10.220 Acres, 21-09-79 California
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name Alice M. Busch for the 2012 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate John R. Piearson.
On July 13th, 2020, John R. Piearson made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Trea-surer’s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Alice M. Busch, the current title of record holder, that John R. Piearson and Gregory Zak are applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
This publication is also notifying the following who hold an interest in the Ellmore Mining Claim: The Lake County Board of County Commissioners, John J. Mahon, Jr., Delbert R. Mahon, Margie M. Laub, Donal Brumfield, Fred H. Dill, Russell K. Dill, The Elwood Harlan, LLC, Frank Kendrick, Sr., R.C. Marques, L.B. Sibrie, and Leadville Corporation. A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to John Piearson and Gregory Zak at 4:30 p.m. on the 10th day of December 2020, unless the same has been redeemed by Alice M. Busch or her recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 6th day of August 2020, A.D. Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 6, 13 and 20, 2020
