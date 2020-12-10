PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PROPOSED 2021 BUDGET,
LEADVILLE URBAN RENEWAL AUTHORITY,
LAKE COUNTY, COLORADO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to Section 29-1-106, C.R.S., as amended, that a proposed budget for calendar year 2021 has been submitted to the Leadville Urban Renewal Authority (“Authority”). A copy of the proposed 2021 budget is on file with the Authority and available at the following address: 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO, during normal business hours.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Authority will consider the adoption of the proposed 2021 budget at a public hearing to be conducted at a meeting of the Authority to be held via Zoom on Thursday, December 17th, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Please contact Admin Services at adminservices@leadville-co.gov for the Zoom meeting link.
Any interested elector of the District may inspect the proposed 2021 budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the 2021 budget.
Submitted by: Kimberly Jackson, Deputy City Clerk
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 10, 2020.
