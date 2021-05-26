PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File No. 21-10 Iron Mask Camp CUP, File
No. 21-11 Iron Mask Camp Site Plan
Applicant: Bryce Ehrlich
Owner: Bryce T. Ehrlich & Carly C. Bollinger
Location: Township 9 South, Range 80 West, Section
7 – Iron Mask Camp
Request: Conditional Use Permit Application, Private
Group Camp & Site Plan Review
Land Use File #21-10 is an application to operate a
private group camp on 10.33 acres adjacent to San
Isabel National Forest near Turquoise Lake and accompanying
File #21-11 Site Plan Review.
A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning
Commission and the Lake County Board of County
Commissioners will be held June 28, 2021 at 4:00
p.m. virtually.
To view the project file or sign up for the Public
Hearing, please visit the Lake County website at:
https://www.lakecountyco.com/planning-commission.
The public is invited to participate during the public
hearing portion of the meeting, and we ask that
you register ahead of time. To register, please email
Anne Schneider at aschneider@co.lake.co.us or call
(719) 486-2875.
To join this meeting on Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/6025020509?pwd=UTdxNWZvW
WJSZHFXQWV4M2VITEZnZz09
Call: +1 720 928 9299
Meeting ID: 602 502 0509
Password: 80461
For additional information, contact Anne Schneider
at (719) 486-2875 or by email at aschneider@
co.lake.co.us. We can also email you the Zoom
meeting address.
Published in the Herald Democrat May 27, 2021.
