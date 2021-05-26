PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FILING

Project: File No. 21-10 Iron Mask Camp CUP, File

No. 21-11 Iron Mask Camp Site Plan

Applicant: Bryce Ehrlich

Owner: Bryce T. Ehrlich & Carly C. Bollinger

Location: Township 9 South, Range 80 West, Section

7 – Iron Mask Camp

Request: Conditional Use Permit Application, Private

Group Camp & Site Plan Review

Land Use File #21-10 is an application to operate a

private group camp on 10.33 acres adjacent to San

Isabel National Forest near Turquoise Lake and accompanying

File #21-11 Site Plan Review.

A Joint Public Hearing of the Lake County Planning

Commission and the Lake County Board of County

Commissioners will be held June 28, 2021 at 4:00

p.m. virtually.

To view the project file or sign up for the Public

Hearing, please visit the Lake County website at:

https://www.lakecountyco.com/planning-commission.

The public is invited to participate during the public

hearing portion of the meeting, and we ask that

you register ahead of time. To register, please email

Anne Schneider at aschneider@co.lake.co.us or call

(719) 486-2875.

To join this meeting on Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/6025020509?pwd=UTdxNWZvW

WJSZHFXQWV4M2VITEZnZz09

Call: +1 720 928 9299

Meeting ID: 602 502 0509

Password: 80461

For additional information, contact Anne Schneider

at (719) 486-2875 or by email at aschneider@

co.lake.co.us. We can also email you the Zoom

meeting address.

Published in the Herald Democrat May 27, 2021.

