PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO
Ordinance No. 9
Series of 2020
AN ORDINANCE EXTENDING THE TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON THE CITY’S ISSUANCE OF PARKING PERMITS AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Leadville (“City Council”) possesses the authority pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401 and its general police powers to pass and enforce regulations which may be necessary or expedient for the promotion of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Leadville; and
WHEREAS, the City currently allows and accepts applications for parking permits for property owners in Leadville to obtain a parking sign and privilege to have a designated parking space in front of the owner’s residence under the conditions set forth in Chapter 10.12 of the Leadville Municipal Code; and
WHEREAS, the City has long experienced and continues to experience many issues and significant impacts related to parking and traffic congestion within the City; and
WHEREAS, the City adopted Ordinance No. 5, Series 2020 to implement a temporary moratorium on its parking permit program established by Chapter 10.12 of the Leadville Municipal Code and preserve the status quo in order to fully research and analyze the traffic issues of the City and develop workable solutions, which will include assessment of the continued viability of the parking permit program; and
WHEREAS, the City’s Planning and Zoning Commission has formed a parking committee to complete such research and analysis and to develop proposed solutions to the City’s parking issues; and
WHEREAS, the parking committee requires additional time to complete its research and develop proposals; and
WHEREAS, the City Council finds that an extension of the temporary moratorium until and including June 1, 2021 on acceptance and issuance of new parking permit applications by the City is necessary to provide the City an adequate period of time to develop parking and related traffic congestion solutions for the City and will best preserve the health, peace and safety of the City.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO, AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. Extension of Parking Permit Moratorium. The parking permit moratorium enacted through Ordinance No. 5, Series 2020 is hereby extended to and including June 1, 2021.
A. No applications or requests for City approval of parking permits pursuant to Chapter 10.12 of the Leadville Municipal Code shall be accepted, reviewed, considered or approved until such time as this Ordinance is terminated or repealed, unless otherwise expressly provided by this Ordinance.
B. The provisions of this Ordinance are temporary in nature and intended to be replaced or repealed by a subsequent legislative enactment.
C. The temporary moratorium on the acceptance and processing of parking permit applications by the City shall automatically terminate and this Ordinance shall automatically be repealed as of 11:59 p.m. of June 1, 2021, unless terminated earlier by City Council or extended in its duration by the enactment of another ordinance.
D. Nothing contained in this Ordinance shall be construed to limit or preclude the City Council from termination, repeal, amendment, or modification of this Ordinance prior to the date and time of expiration and repeal.
Section 2. Preservation of Status Quo and Violation. Any person who has a valid parking permit and parking sign issued by the City prior to the effective date of Ordinance No. 5, Series 2020 may continue to utilize the parking permit and sign throughout the duration of this Ordinance. No person without a valid parking permit issued by the City may install parking signs in front of their residence. The City may remove any invalid parking signs installed in violation of this Ordinance, and any person who installs a parking sign in violation of this Ordinance may be subject to the general penalty provisions of the Leadville Municipal Code and enforcement action in Leadville Municipal Court.
Section 3. Remaining provisions. Except as specified in this Ordinance, all other provisions of the Leadville Municipal Code shall continue in full force and effect. This Ordinance makes no amendments to the Leadville Municipal Code and temporarily suspends the provisions specified herein only.
Section 4. Severability. Should any one or more sections or provisions of this Ordinance be judicially determined invalid or unenforceable, such judgment shall not affect, impair or invalidate the remaining provisions of this Ordinance, the intention being that the various sections and provisions are severable.
Section 5. Emergency. This Ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health and safety because the of the significant immediate and ongoing impacts caused by traffic congestion and related parking issues within the City. If this Ordinance does not pass as an emergency ordinance with the required three-fourths affirmative vote of all members of City Council, but is nonetheless approved by majority vote, it shall be deemed effective as a regular ordinance with the emergency clause deemed severed from the other provisions of the Ordinance.
Section 6. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be effective immediately upon adoption, if approved as an emergency measure. If this Ordinance is approved as a non-emergency ordinance, it shall be effective thirty (30) days following final publication.
INTRODUCED, READ, APPROVED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED in full on first reading this 15th day of December, 2020 by a vote of 7 in favor and 0 against.
CITY OF LEADVILLE, COLORADO:
Greg Labbe, Mayor
ATTEST:
Kimberly Jackson, Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED in full in the Herald Democrat, a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Leadville, Colorado, on this 24th day of December, 2020.
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 24, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.