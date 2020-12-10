PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE FOR
SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET RESOLUTIONS
to the CITY’S 2020 BUDGET
is hereby given for a Public Hearing and receipt of verbal or written comments on the supplemental budget resolutions for the City of Leadville’s 2020 Budget on Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 at 6:00 pm at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado.
Any interested person may inspect the proposed 2020 city supplemental budget resolutions and submit any objections thereto at any time prior to final adoption of the 2020 supplemental budget resolutions on December 15th, 2020. Written comments should be delivered to City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461 by 5:00 pm Monday, December 14th, 2020 to be read into the record for the city council public hearing on Tuesday, December 15th, 2020. Verbal comments are welcome at any of the budget meetings.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published by order of Kimberly Jackson, Deputy City Clerk, City of Leadville, in the Herald Democrat on December 10th, 2020.
