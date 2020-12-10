PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A PROPOSED CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held January 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. before a meeting of the Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission to consider a proposed Conditional Use Permit for a Multi-family residence at 715 Elm Street legally described as: LOTS. 25, 26, 27 28 & 29 BLK. 12 ORO ADDITION. The applicants, James Martinez and Linda Duthie, would like to rehabilitate the existing restaurant into a four-plex multi-family unit. The proposed Conditional Use will be considered by Leadville Planning & Zoning at a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on January 13, 2021. It will then be considered by the Leadville City Council for a final approval on January 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Zoning of property is TR (Transitional Retail & Residential). The public hearing will be held via Zoom and at Leadville City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received by at Planning Office, City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461 by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville, submitted on December 3, 2020 and published in the Herald Democrat on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act ("ADA”) and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 10, 2020.
