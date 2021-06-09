PUBLIC NOTICE
LAKE COUNTY (the “County”) invites competitive bid proposals from qualified professional firms to provide a Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan. The County is seeking a system-wide approach to evaluating parks and open space as well as indoor and outdoor recreational facilities and amenities. The plan will provide a systematic and prioritized approach to the implementation of parks and recreation projects, development of goals, policies and guidelines, and achievable strategies. The Master Plan will act as a guiding document for future development and redevelopment of the County’s parks, open spaces and recreation systems over the next ten years.
A full project description and the complete RFP can be found online at: www.lakecountyco.com/recreation, and a hard copy can be obtained from the Recreation Department in Room 5 of the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461.
Responses shall be evaluated strictly in accordance with the requirements set forth in this RFP, any addenda that may be issued, and the Lake County Purchasing Policy. All responses will be reviewed by the Lake County Purchasing Agent for completeness. The Board of County Commissioners will select a contractor and give notice to proceed no later than July 19, 2021.
All interested parties must submit their bids by 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Questions about the RFP or this process can be directed to Amber Magee at amagee@co.lake.co.us. Proposal packages (5 hard copies and/or 1 electronic copy) must be mailed and/or emailed to the following address: Lake County Recreation, Attention: Amber Magee, P.O. Box 862, Leadville, CO 80461. Electronic copies of the proposal may be sent to Lake County Recreation at amagee@co.lake.co.us, along with a statement in the body of the email waiving the proposer’s right to a sealed bid.
Any proposals received after this date and time will be deemed unresponsive. Lake County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals, to re-solicit proposals, to waive any irregularities, to negotiate pricing, and to select the proposal deemed to be in the best interests of Lake County. Issuance of this RFP does not obligate Lake County to award a contract, nor is Lake County liable for any costs incurred by the proponent in the preparation and submittal of the proposal.
Published in the Herald Democrat June 10 and 17, 2021.
