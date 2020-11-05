PUBLIC NOTICE

Request for Qualifications

Professional Services

Lake County Airport

Lake County Colorado is requesting Statements of

Qualifications from airport consulting firms to provide

airport environmental planning and engineering

services at the Lake County Airport for a period

of five (5) years. Projects anticipated for this period

may include any of the following:

1. Construct hangars and associated site improvements

2. Remove soil and other Part 77 obstructions

3. Construct new helipads and heliport

4. Runway, taxiway and apron pavement maintenance

and marking

5. Access road and parking lot pavement maintenance

and marking

6. Construct new and expand existing aircraft parking

aprons

7. Construct parallel taxiway “A” (south) and associated

connectors

8. Construct taxiways and taxi lanes

9. Maintain existing airport facilities including

buildings, fencing and utilities

10. Construct airport infrastructure including water,

sewer, utilities, access roads, and fencing

11. Airfield lighting and NAVAID improvements

12. Aviation fuel system modification and expansion

13. Off-site site helipads and other helicopter testing

facilities

14. Planning services

15. Environmental services

Statements of Qualifications should contain:

1. A cover letter with the name and phone number

of the firm’s primary contact person for these

services

2. Background of the firm

3. Firm capabilities and current workload

4. Identification of key personnel that will work on

these projects, including their qualifications, experience,

and specific responsibilities

5. A statement of the firms understanding of the

project requirements

6. Related project experience.

7. References

Statements of Qualifications are limited to 10 pages.

Interested firms shall submit six (6) separately

bound copies of their statement to Patty Berger,

County Clerk and Recorder, by 10:00 AM local time

Monday, December 7, 2020. Statements shall be

mailed to PO Box 917, Leadville, CO 80461, or delivered

to 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461.

Electronic submittals will be accepted prior to the

above stated deadlines. Electronic submittals can

be sent to pberger@co.lake.co.us. Late statements

will not be considered.

The County may select a firm based solely on the

Statements of Qualifications, may request additional

information to help with selection, or may shortlist

firms for interviews. Interviews, if required,

shall be led by the firm’s project manager. Selection

shall be made in accordance with FAA Advisory Cir-

cular 150-5100-14E.

The contract issued to the selected firm will be

subject to the provisions of Executive Order 11246

(Affirmative Action to Ensure Equal Employment

Opportunity) and to the provisions of the Department

of Transportation Regulation 49 CFR Part 26

(Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Participation).

DBE firms are encouraged to participate.

Questions regarding this request for Statements of

Qualifications should be emailed to Michael Irwin at

mirwin@co.lake.co.us a minimum of five (5) days

prior to the submittal deadline.

Lake County reserves the right to reject any or all

submitted statements, to reject non-conforming,

non-responsive, conditional or qualified statements,

and to award the contract to the firm which,

in the County’s judgment, best serves their interests.

Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 5, 12 and

19, 2020.

