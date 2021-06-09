PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 13th day of November 2013 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
US Mineral Survey #2871 an undivided 2/7 interest in the Boulder City Mining Claim 13-11-81 T L Cont. 10.330 Acres Schedule #N001275
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Alice M. Busch for the 2012 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Marc Johnson.
On May 12, 2021, Marc Johnson made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
With this publication, the Lake County Treasurer is notifying Alice M. Busch, the current title of record holder, that Marc Johnson is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed. This notice is also notifying the following who hold an interest in the same Mining Claim: Janet Meyer Dickson, David L. Duffield, Alicia E. Kendrick Estate, John J. Mahon Jr., Delbert R. Mahone, Margie M. Laub, Albert G. Meyer, Steven H. Meyer and Malena L. Duffield Palin.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Marc Johnson at 4:30 p.m. on the 21st day of October 2021, unless the same has been redeemed by Alice M. Busch or her recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 3rd day of June 2021, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasur
Published in the Herald Democrat May 27 and June 3 and 10, 2021.
