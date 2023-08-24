PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT TO REQUEST
PROPOSALS
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
IMPROVEMENTS
LEADVILLE SANITATION DISTRICT
The Leadville Sanitation District (District, Owner) is soliciting proposals for selection of a Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) firm for the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) Improvements Project. Emailed copies of each Proposal are required but are limited to a maximum of 20MB capacity. Electronic submittals must be received by 3:00 p.m. on September 26, 2023 to the email box listed below. Submittals sent to any other email box will NOT be forwarded or accepted. Please use the Delivery Receipt option to verify receipt of your email.
Email: jhausmann@jvajva.com; reference as "Leadville WWTP Improvements Project – CMAR Proposal" in the subject line.
Proposals received after the date and time indicated and/or proposals which are not prepared and filed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Request for Proposals will not be considered for evaluation.
A mandatory Pre-Proposal Meeting will be held on August 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Leadville Sanitation District office located at 911 Hwy 24, Leadville, CO 80461. The purpose of the Pre-Proposal Meeting is to present the project scope, budget and schedule and to answer questions from interested parties. A tour of the project site will follow the Pre-Proposal Meeting.
Qualification statements and other submittal requirements are outlined in the Request for Proposals.
The work will include the following:
All necessary labor, supervision, equipment, tools and materials to furnish, install and construct improvements associated with the headworks, aeration basins, clarifiers, return activated sludge (RAS)/waste activated sludge (WAS)/scum systems, solids handling and disinfection at the Leadville Sanitation District Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Leadville Sanitation District WWTP Improvements Project includes, but is not limited to: replacement of HVAC system, grit classifier, grit pumps and septage pump, and addition of new ultrasonic flow sensors in the headworks building; rehabilitation of existing concrete liner and replacement of aeration/mixing equipment, installation of a synthetic liner, and new blowers for the existing aeration basins; replacement of fiberglass enclosure at Clarifier No. 1 and replacement of Clarifier No. 2 mechanism and enclosure; replacement of RAS, WAS and scum pumps and associated piping and valves; replacement of existing aerobic digester air supply, aeration and mixing equipment, digester feed and transfer piping and pumps, and dewatering feed pump in the digester building; addition of a Rotary Drum Thickener (RDT) in a new RDT building, addition of new RDT feed/sludge transfer pumps, in-line grinder, and associated valves and piping in the digester building; replacement of belt filter press and conveyor with screw press and cake pump in the dewatering building; replacement of chlorine gas disinfection system with gravity flow, open channel ultraviolet (UV) disinfection system; construction of new blower building and UV building; and all ancillary equipment, site piping, process piping and appurtenances. Work to include all associated site work related to the project including but not limited to demolition, grading, paving and seeding. In addition, work shall include installation of electrical conduit and wiring, new electrical service, power/light panels, motor control centers, programmable logic controllers and controls and integration.
Documents will be available after noon on August 24, 2023. For an electronic copy of the Request for Proposals, please contact the Engineer (JVA, Inc.), attention Janet Hausmann at jhausmann@jvajva.com or 303-565-4888.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, to waive any informality or technicality, and to accept any Proposal which it deems advantageous. All Proposals shall remain subject to acceptance for 60 days after the Notice of Award(s).
Published by the authority of the Leadville Sanitation District.
August 24, 2023
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 24, 2023.
