PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED PUBLIC HEARING TO ADOPT CERTAIN INTERNATIONAL AND OTHER CODES RELATED TO BUILDING SAFETY
Notice is hereby given that the Public Hearing of the City Council of the City of Leadville to consider an Ordinance relating to the adoption by reference of the 2018 version of certain international codes relating to building and fire safety has been rescheduled to September 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The proposed Ordinance would adopt the following codes:
1. The International Building Code, 2018 version.
2. The International Residential Code, 2018 version.
3. The International Mechanical Code, 2018 version.
4. The International Fuel Gas Code, 2018 version.
5. The International Plumbing Code, 2018 version.
6. The International Existing Building Code, 2018 version.
7. The International Fire Code, 2018 version.
8. The International Energy Conservation Code, 2018 version.
9. The National Electrical Code, the specific edition as promulgated, adopted and amended by the State of Colorado Electrical Board.
(together, the “International Codes”).
The International Codes are published by the International Code Council, 500 New Jersey Avenue, NW, 6th Floor, Washington, DC 20001. The National Electrical Code is published by the National Fire Protection Association, One Batterymarch Park, Quincy, Massachusetts, 02269. The purpose of the International Codes is generally to regulate and control the design, construction, quality of materials, use and occupancy, location, and maintenance of all commercial and multi-family buildings and structures within the City of Leadville, and to provide minimum standards to safeguard life or limb, health, property, and public welfare from the hazards of fire explosion and dangerous conditions arising from the storage, handling, and use of hazardous materials and devices in the use or occupancy of buildings or premises.
All interested parties are urged to attend the Public Hearing. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received at City Hall, 800 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461 by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Copies of the International Codes are on file at the office of the Deputy City Clerk and may be inspected during regular business hours. If enacted as an ordinance of the City of Leadville, the International Codes will not be published in full, but, in accordance with state law, copies will be kept on file with the Deputy City Clerk.
This public notice given by order of Mayda Silver, Deputy City Clerk, City of Leadville, submitted on August 5, 2022 and published in the Herald Democrat on Thursday, August 11, 2022 and on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 11 and 18, 2022.
