PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO NON-CUSTODIAL PARENT BY
PUBLICATION
Notice to: Dylan Drugan, non-custodial parent
Notice is given that a hearing is scheduled as follows:
Date: Sept. 20, 2022
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Lake County Courthouse
for the purpose of requesting a change of name for
Jace Leo Trujillo.
At this hearing the Court may enter an order changing the name of the minor child.
To support or voice objection ot the proposed name change, you must appear at the hearing.
Date: Aug. 10, 2022
Brianna Medina
150 Hwy 300 Lot 88
Leadville, CO 80461
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 18 and 25 and Sept. 1, 2022.
