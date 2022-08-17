PUBLIC NOTICE
District Court
County of Lake
State of Colorado
CONSOLIDATED NOTICE
Pursuant to C.R.S. 14-10-107(4)(a) notice is hereby given as follows:
Since the date of the last such notice, the following actions have been filed herein:
Action No: 2022DR30006
Parties
Petitioner: Ligia Fabiola Molina Miranda
Respondent: Mauro Vida Cruz Baharona
The foregoing seeks an allocation of parental responsibilities.
A copy of the petition and summons may be obtained from the clerk of this court during regular business hours. Our address is:
505 Harrison Avenue
PO Box 55
Leadville, CO 80461.
A default judgment may be entered against Respondent if Respondent failed to appear or file a response within 36 days of the date of the publication hereof.
Dated: June 6, 2022
Brenda S. Knoll, Clerk
Lake County Combined Courts
By: Peggy Larson
Deputy Clerk
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 18 and 25 and Sept. 1, 8 and 15, 2022.
