PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF INTENT OF A CONTINUOUS
PROGRAM TO MODIFY WEATHER
Notice is hereby given that Western Weather Consultants L.L.C., P.O. BOX 58, Durango, CO 81302 hereinafter referred to as WWC has filed with the Colorado Water Conservation Board an application for renewal of WWC’s ten-year permit to conduct a ground-based weather modification program within the State of Colorado in the Central Rocky Mountains for The Vail Corporation’s Ski Resorts, Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek.
WWC’s Larry Hjermstad - Manager, Mike Hjermstad - Asst. Manager and Head of Operations and Eric Hjermstad - Director of Field Operations shall be in control of the program, and WWC is the Permit Holder.
The primary target area for the ten-year Weather Modification Permit is defined as follows: Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Ski Resorts.
The Colorado Weather Modification Rules and Regulations 2 CCR 401-1(Rule 7) require at a minimum that this notice be published in counties to be affected by the operations and counties adjacent to the target area county. Publication will be in the following counties: Eagle, Summit, Lake, Pitkin, Garfield, Routt and Grand Counties.
The program shall be continuous from November 1 through – March 31 for each year for the next ten years, expiring in 2030. Safety measures are in place to ensure safe operations when severe conditions, avalanche danger and snowpack thresholds occur. The Permit Holder is required to annually supply emergency managers with an operational plan and to coordinate regularly with the CWCB to ensure operations are operated judiciously to minimize danger to land, health, people, property and the environment on behalf of the citizens as directed by the Colorado Revised Statutes.
The intended effect of the weather modification operations is to increase precipitation/snowpack water content in the primary target area to benefit: the natural habitat, agriculture, municipal water, stock growers, recreational and tourism interests, and the area economy.
Complete details of the operations to be conducted by WWC are available upon request from WWC by either mail or by emailing westernweather@gmail.com. CWCB will conduct a public hearing on the permit renewal application on September 11, 2020 beginning at 1:00 pm via Webinar. Oral and written comments will be part of the record of decision. Please contact Andrew Rickert, CWCB, 1313 Sherman Street # 718, Denver, CO 80203, at 720-651-1918, or by emailing andrew.rickert@state.co.us to submit comments on the permit renewal application and to obtain information to access the Webinar hearing.
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 3 and 10, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.