PUBLIC NOTICE Apr 27, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to CRS 24-6-402(3.5), the Board of County Commissioners is naming Heath Speckman as finalist for Lake County Sheriff.

Published in the Herald Democrat April 28, 2022.
