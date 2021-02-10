PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AND
HEARING DATES FOR POSTPONED CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS LOCATED
AT 311/313 Harrison Ave.
Notice is hereby given that the consideration of the proposed Certificate of Appropriateness submitted by 311/313 HARRISON AVENUE, LLC, Rep: Matt Delany, for the buildings located at 311 and 313 Harrison Ave., Leadville, Colorado, has been POSTPONED until a future public notice. Legal description of the property is: LOT 4 BLK 2 ADDITION L I CO LOT 5 BLK 2 ADDITION L I CO. The proposed Certificate of Appropriateness has been canceled and had been priorly set for a meeting on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021, and the Leadville City Council on March 2nd, 2021. Leadville City Council has CANCELED the public hearing that had been scheduled on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Zoning of the property is in the Retail Core (RC) District, and it is located within the Leadville National Historic Landmark District. All interested parties are urged to attend.
The City of Leadville complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (“ADA”), and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 11, 2021.
