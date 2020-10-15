PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON PROPOSED UPDATES TO
SHORT-TERM RENTAL REGULATIONS
Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., the City Council of the City of Leadville and the Planning Commission of the City of Leadville will hold a Joint Public Hearing to consider proposed amendments to Title 5 and Title 17 of the Leadville Municipal Code.
The purpose of the proposed amendments, including certain text amendments to the City’s Zoning Code, is to update and revise the City’s short-term rental regulations such that the City may adequately respond to ongoing issues related to short-term rentals affecting the community. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado 80461 by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville, submitted on October 8th, 2020, and published in the Herald Democrat on Thursday, October 15th, 2020.
The City of Leadville complies with the American with Disabilities Act (“ADA”) and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 15, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.