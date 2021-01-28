PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
December 2020 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.
Weld County Sheriff's Office 4,000.00
Centennial Real Estate 2,200.00
Leadville Lions Club 2,700.00
Acorn Petroleum 1,676.27
ADCON 54,598.52
Big Horn Hardware 348.11
Caselle 898.00
Charter Communications 39.99
Colorado Division of Fire Prevention 30.00
Communications Solutions 5,908.29
Cowgirl Cleaning and Services Inc 5,070.00
Dawna Schneiter 150.00
Express Toll 4.65
Galls, LLC 24.08
Infinity Certified Welding & Fabrication 510.96
Keegan Gorham 161.00
Koehler 70,046.97
Lake County Concrete and Excavating 455.00
Lake County Treasurer 1,092.17
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 9,488.75
Municode 700.00
Nelco 298.24
Northern Safety Co., Inc. 296.80
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 342.96
Parkville Water District 460.92
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,997.75
Pro-Electric, Inc. 116.30
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 20.80
ROI Fire & Ballistics Equipment 1,090.00
Saturday's Discount 41.49
Silver City Printing 69.15
Spectrum 776.86
Statewide Internet Portal Authority 44.00
Technology Systems Consultants 7,108.43
Verizon Wireless 1,747.28
Waste Management JPMC 594.35
Western Security Systems 105.00
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Casa Blanca 850.00
High Mountain Pies 150.00
Pizza Hut 100.00
Quincy's 50.00
Silver Dollar 100.00
Silver Llama 200.00
Tacos La Mina 50.00
Tennessee Pass 50.00
Treeline 200.00
Acorn Petroleum 1,377.34
AmeriGas 200.63
Big Horn Hardware 34.99
Brite 4,550.00
Centennial Real Estate 496.77
Charter Communications 55.31
CIRSA 1,000.00
Communications Solutions 295.00
Corporate Payment Systems 10,527.34
Duran and Lucero Inc. 376.04
Eric Thorne 16.72
Ford Credit Dept 67-434 1,005.53
Galls, LLC 190.41
Herald Democrat 221.11
High Country Copiers 21.06
Joseph Ruma 300.00
Kayla Da Costa 425.00
Lake County Treasurer 343.63
Leadville Snowy Peaks 105.00
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Maria De Leo 180.00
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,997.75
Peter Holmstrom 707.98
Pinnacol Assurance 214.18
RG and Associates, LLC 252.25
Rocky Mountain Family Practice 78.00
Rocky Mountain General Counsel 543.34
Safeway, Inc. 1,529.75
Silver Creek Development, LLC 1,600.00
Steve Nofziger 200.00
Technology Constructors Inc 38,285.45
The Abbey 1,088.00
Central Colorado Title & Escrow 70.00
Anita Griego 1,500.00
Big Horn Hardware 183.16
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC 2,501.65
High Country Copiers 140.80
Lake County Treasurer 343.53
Leslie Cook-Knerr 56.40
Marvin Osborn 155.23
Parkville Water District 470.36
Pro-Electric, Inc. 4,275.87
Purchase Power 201.00
Quill Corporation 816.87
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 37.10
Rocky Mountain Family Practice 78.00
St. Vincent General Hospital 149.00
Tyler Henning 131.43
Wagner Equipment Company 98.37
Xcel Energy 7,382.50
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC 2,501.65
Century Link 185.47
Spectrum 763.49
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 28, 2021.
