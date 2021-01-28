PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Leadville Public Notice

December 2020 Submitted Expenditures

Descriptions are available from the finance office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329. Published by order of the deputy city clerk.

Weld County Sheriff's Office           4,000.00

Centennial Real Estate                  2,200.00

Leadville Lions Club                      2,700.00

Acorn Petroleum                           1,676.27

ADCON                                     54,598.52

Big Horn Hardware                          348.11

Caselle                                          898.00

Charter Communications                    39.99

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention    30.00

Communications Solutions             5,908.29

Cowgirl Cleaning and Services Inc   5,070.00

Dawna Schneiter                             150.00

Express Toll                                       4.65

Galls, LLC                                        24.08

Infinity Certified Welding & Fabrication 510.96

Keegan Gorham                              161.00

Koehler                                      70,046.97

Lake County Concrete and Excavating 455.00

Lake County Treasurer                  1,092.17

Michow Cox & McAskin LLP           9,488.75

Municode                                       700.00

Nelco                                             298.24

Northern Safety Co., Inc.                  296.80

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.                   342.96

Parkville Water District                     460.92

Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,997.75

Pro-Electric, Inc.                              116.30

Rocky Mountain Bottled Water            20.80

ROI Fire & Ballistics Equipment       1,090.00

Saturday's Discount                           41.49

Silver City Printing                             69.15

Spectrum                                       776.86

Statewide Internet Portal Authority       44.00

Technology Systems Consultants    7,108.43

Verizon Wireless                           1,747.28

Waste Management JPMC               594.35

Western Security Systems                105.00

Xerox Financial Services                  347.90

Casa Blanca                                   850.00

High Mountain Pies                          150.00

Pizza Hut                                       100.00

Quincy's                                          50.00

Silver Dollar                                    100.00

Silver Llama                                    200.00

Tacos La Mina                                  50.00

Tennessee Pass                               50.00

Treeline                                         200.00

Acorn Petroleum                           1,377.34

AmeriGas                                       200.63

Big Horn Hardware                            34.99

Brite                                            4,550.00

Centennial Real Estate                     496.77

Charter Communications                    55.31

CIRSA                                         1,000.00

Communications Solutions                295.00

Corporate Payment Systems         10,527.34

Duran and Lucero Inc.                      376.04

Eric Thorne                                      16.72

Ford Credit Dept 67-434                1,005.53

Galls, LLC                                      190.41

Herald Democrat                             221.11

High Country Copiers                         21.06

Joseph Ruma                                 300.00

Kayla Da Costa                               425.00

Lake County Treasurer                     343.63

Leadville Snowy Peaks                     105.00

LH Foster Properties                     2,000.00

Maria De Leo                                  180.00

Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,997.75

Peter Holmstrom                             707.98

Pinnacol Assurance                         214.18

RG and Associates, LLC                   252.25

Rocky Mountain Family Practice          78.00

Rocky Mountain General Counsel      543.34

Safeway, Inc.                               1,529.75

Silver Creek Development, LLC      1,600.00

Steve Nofziger                                200.00

Technology Constructors Inc         38,285.45

The Abbey                                   1,088.00

Central Colorado Title & Escrow          70.00

Anita Griego                                 1,500.00

Big Horn Hardware                          183.16

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC     2,501.65

High Country Copiers                       140.80

Lake County Treasurer                     343.53

Leslie Cook-Knerr                             56.40

Marvin Osborn                                155.23

Parkville Water District                     470.36

Pro-Electric, Inc.                           4,275.87

Purchase Power                              201.00

Quill Corporation                             816.87

Rocky Mountain Bottled Water            37.10

Rocky Mountain Family Practice          78.00

St. Vincent General Hospital              149.00

Tyler Henning                                 131.43

Wagner Equipment Company             98.37

Xcel Energy                                 7,382.50

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC     2,501.65

Century Link                                   185.47

Spectrum                                       763.49

Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 28, 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.