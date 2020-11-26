PUBLIC NOTICE
SUMMONS IN PATERNITY
To CARLOS ALEJANDRO CUEVAS FUENTES:
You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this Court in which it is represented Carlos Alejandro Cuevas Fuentes is the parent of M.G. (DOB 7/6/2016). In this Petition, it is requested that the Court enter judgment determining paternity and to grant such further relief as the Court deems proper, including the possibility of requiring you to pay costs of this action.
You may be required to pay a filing fee with your Response. The Response form (JDF 1315) can be found at www.courts.state.co.us by clicking on the "Self Help/Forms" tab.
You are hereby summoned to appear for a hearing in Division C of the Lake County District Court, 505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461, on December 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., at which time an Order may be entered requiring you to pay support and other costs asked for in the Petition.
You are hereby advised that, pursuant to state statute §19-4-105.5, C.R.S., a request for genetic tests shall not prejudice the requesting party in matters concerning allocation of parental responsibilities pursuant to §14-10-124(1.5), C.R.S. If genetic tests are not obtained prior to a legal establishment of paternity and submitted into evidence prior to the entry of the final order establishing paternity, the genetic tests may not be allowed into evidence at a later date.
If you fail to appear at the stated time and place, the Court may enter judgment finding you to be the parent of the child, enter child support orders, and address the other issues raised in the Petition.
Date: October 9, 2020
/s/ Peggy LaCome
Signature of the Deputy Clerk of Court
Published in the Herald Democrat Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2020.
