PUBLIC NOTICE

In the Matter of the Determination of Heirs or Devisees

or Both and of Interests in Property of:

DAVID ERVIN, Deceased

Attorney or Party Without Attorney:

Edward O. Kassman, Jr.

10538 Walters Circle

Morrison, CO 80465

Phone Number: (303) 697-9789

E-mail: Freeheel64@gmail.com

Case Number: 2020 PR 1

NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION TO

INTERESTED PERSONS AND OWNERS BY

DESCENT OR SUCCESSION PURSUANT TO

15-12-1301, C.R.S. AND COMBINED NOTICE TO

CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO

15-12-801, C.R.S.

To all interested persons and owners by descent or

succession:

A petition has been filed alleging that the above

descendent(s) died leaving the following property:

Miscellaneous Personal Property (Outdoor

equipment, musical instruments and equipment,

clothing, furniture)

Location of Property: Leadville, CO

The hearing on the petition will be held at the following

time and location or at a later date to which

the hearing may be continued:

January 14, 2021, 4:30 p.m., Courtroom/Division C

505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461

The hearing will take approximately One-half hour.

Note:

• You must answer the petition on or before the

hearing date and time specified.

• Within the time requirement for answering the petition,

all objections to the petition must be in writing,

filed with the court and served on the petitioner

and any required filing fee must be paid.

• The hearing shall be limited to the petition, the

objections timely filed and the parties answering

the petition in a timely manner. If the petition is not

answered and no objections are filed, the court may

enter a decree without a hearing.

All persons having claims against the above named

estate are required to present them to the personal

representative or to the District Court of Lake County

on or before March 5, 2021, or the claims may

be forever barred.

Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 5, 12 and

19, 2020.

