PUBLIC NOTICE
In the Matter of the Determination of Heirs or Devisees
or Both and of Interests in Property of:
DAVID ERVIN, Deceased
Attorney or Party Without Attorney:
Edward O. Kassman, Jr.
10538 Walters Circle
Morrison, CO 80465
Phone Number: (303) 697-9789
E-mail: Freeheel64@gmail.com
Case Number: 2020 PR 1
NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION TO
INTERESTED PERSONS AND OWNERS BY
DESCENT OR SUCCESSION PURSUANT TO
15-12-1301, C.R.S. AND COMBINED NOTICE TO
CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO
15-12-801, C.R.S.
To all interested persons and owners by descent or
succession:
A petition has been filed alleging that the above
descendent(s) died leaving the following property:
Miscellaneous Personal Property (Outdoor
equipment, musical instruments and equipment,
clothing, furniture)
Location of Property: Leadville, CO
The hearing on the petition will be held at the following
time and location or at a later date to which
the hearing may be continued:
January 14, 2021, 4:30 p.m., Courtroom/Division C
505 Harrison Ave., Leadville, CO 80461
The hearing will take approximately One-half hour.
Note:
• You must answer the petition on or before the
hearing date and time specified.
• Within the time requirement for answering the petition,
all objections to the petition must be in writing,
filed with the court and served on the petitioner
and any required filing fee must be paid.
• The hearing shall be limited to the petition, the
objections timely filed and the parties answering
the petition in a timely manner. If the petition is not
answered and no objections are filed, the court may
enter a decree without a hearing.
All persons having claims against the above named
estate are required to present them to the personal
representative or to the District Court of Lake County
on or before March 5, 2021, or the claims may
be forever barred.
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 5, 12 and
19, 2020.
