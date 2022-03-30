PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: #21-27 EE Hill Plat Amendment
Applicant: Diana Yu
Owner: Joel & Haley Sema, Diana Yu
Location: EE Hill Parcel 10 Tract 12 & Parcel 12 Tract 4
Request: The applicants are requesting to adjust the boundary line between their respective parcels.
Land Use File #22-05 is an application to perform a plat amendment in accordance with Lake County Land Development Code, Section 3.10 Plat Amendments. The land is located within in the Recreational (RC) zone district.
The project file is available online at www.lakecountyco.com – Building & Land Use. Please contact Anne Schneider for more information at Aschneider@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-2875. Submit comments or request for a copy of the Decision no later than April 14, 2022.
Published in the Herald Democrat March 31, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.