PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Leadville Public Notice

February 2022 Submitted Expenditures

Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329.

A Muse Artworks Signs and Graphic    86.00

Acorn Petroleum                         13,625.15

Arvada Fire Protection District         1,800.00

Ashlee Hogg                                3,680.00

Big Horn Hardware                          508.38

Bound Tree Medical LLC                    97.40

Carlson Edwards and O'Conner         750.00

Caselle                                          898.00

Centura Health                             2,957.96

Century Link                                   172.16

Charter Communications                    95.30

Cloud City Conservation Center     20,000.00

Colorado Assoc. of Chiefs of Police    165.50

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention   400.00

Colorado Firecamp, Inc.                   575.00

Colorado Mountain College               280.00

Colorado State Fire Chiefs                825.00

Comfurt Gas Inc.                             548.95

Communications Solutions                723.37

Corporate Payment Systems         11,914.24

Cycles of Life                                  304.95

Diversified Body & Paint Shop        1,590.95

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC     4,195.68

Galls, LLC                                   1,744.54

Get Outdoors Leadville                32,300.00

GovOS, Inc                                     833.33

Herald Democrat                             260.84

High Altitude Lube & Tire Corp            52.49

High Country Copiers                       442.36

High Country Tools LLC                     38.93

Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Train 2,800.00

ImageTrend, Inc.                         11,970.00

IntelliChoice, Inc.                          3,000.00

J. Brower Psychological Services, Inc 375.00

Jamie Seiffer                                    37.50

L.N. Curtis and Sons                     1,632.63

Law Enforcement Systems, Inc.         240.00

Leo Schmitt                                      89.99

LH Foster Properties                     2,000.00

Loan Payment Processing Center  10,322.47

Michow Cox & McAskin LLP         15,105.00

Mile High Shooting Accessories, LLC 209.00

Mountain Heating, Inc.                     280.00

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.                   476.85

Parkville Water District                     458.15

Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 6,268.50

Pinnacol Assurance                     10,927.74

Precision Employment Consulting      258.00

Pro-Electric, Inc.                           1,404.99

Purchase Power                              456.52

Quill Corporation                             355.03

Ricker/Cunningham                       7,022.85

Rocky Mountain Bottled Water            54.24

Rocky Mountain General Counsel      350.00

Safeway, Inc.                                  263.81

Sarah Dae Consulting, LLC            2,959.38

Scott Spillman                                 150.00

Silver City Printing                             55.54

Spectrum                                       748.24

Steve Nofziger                                175.00

Title Company of the Rockies         5,000.00

Tool Up                                           67.95

US Acute Care Solutions                1,003.83

Verizon Wireless                           1,355.42

W L Construction Supply, Inc.         2,683.68

Wagner Equipment Company       41,755.94

Waste Management JPMC             1,477.78

William Martin                                   72.62

Xcel Energy                                 8,079.59

Xerox Financial Services                  347.90

Totals for February 2022             244,157.62

Published in the Herald Democrat March 31, 2022.

