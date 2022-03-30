PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
February 2022 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the Finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329.
A Muse Artworks Signs and Graphic 86.00
Acorn Petroleum 13,625.15
Arvada Fire Protection District 1,800.00
Ashlee Hogg 3,680.00
Big Horn Hardware 508.38
Bound Tree Medical LLC 97.40
Carlson Edwards and O'Conner 750.00
Caselle 898.00
Centura Health 2,957.96
Century Link 172.16
Charter Communications 95.30
Cloud City Conservation Center 20,000.00
Colorado Assoc. of Chiefs of Police 165.50
Colorado Division of Fire Prevention 400.00
Colorado Firecamp, Inc. 575.00
Colorado Mountain College 280.00
Colorado State Fire Chiefs 825.00
Comfurt Gas Inc. 548.95
Communications Solutions 723.37
Corporate Payment Systems 11,914.24
Cycles of Life 304.95
Diversified Body & Paint Shop 1,590.95
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC 4,195.68
Galls, LLC 1,744.54
Get Outdoors Leadville 32,300.00
GovOS, Inc 833.33
Herald Democrat 260.84
High Altitude Lube & Tire Corp 52.49
High Country Copiers 442.36
High Country Tools LLC 38.93
Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Train 2,800.00
ImageTrend, Inc. 11,970.00
IntelliChoice, Inc. 3,000.00
J. Brower Psychological Services, Inc 375.00
Jamie Seiffer 37.50
L.N. Curtis and Sons 1,632.63
Law Enforcement Systems, Inc. 240.00
Leo Schmitt 89.99
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Loan Payment Processing Center 10,322.47
Michow Cox & McAskin LLP 15,105.00
Mile High Shooting Accessories, LLC 209.00
Mountain Heating, Inc. 280.00
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 476.85
Parkville Water District 458.15
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 6,268.50
Pinnacol Assurance 10,927.74
Precision Employment Consulting 258.00
Pro-Electric, Inc. 1,404.99
Purchase Power 456.52
Quill Corporation 355.03
Ricker/Cunningham 7,022.85
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 54.24
Rocky Mountain General Counsel 350.00
Safeway, Inc. 263.81
Sarah Dae Consulting, LLC 2,959.38
Scott Spillman 150.00
Silver City Printing 55.54
Spectrum 748.24
Steve Nofziger 175.00
Title Company of the Rockies 5,000.00
Tool Up 67.95
US Acute Care Solutions 1,003.83
Verizon Wireless 1,355.42
W L Construction Supply, Inc. 2,683.68
Wagner Equipment Company 41,755.94
Waste Management JPMC 1,477.78
William Martin 72.62
Xcel Energy 8,079.59
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Totals for February 2022 244,157.62
Published in the Herald Democrat March 31, 2022.
