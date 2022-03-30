PUBLIC NOTICE
Public Notice of Cancelation of the Lake County Conservation District Election: Pursuant to 1-13.5-513 & 1-11-103(3), C.R.S., the Board HEREBY cancels the regular election to be conducted on the 3rd day of May 2022 by formal resolution and THE BOARD DECLARES THE FOLLOWING CANDIDATES ELECTED FOR THE FOLLOWING TERMS OF OFFICE:
• Mary Smith, 900 County Road 5A, Leadville CO 80461: May 31 2022 – May 31 2025
• Mary Schroeder, 501 Crystal Ridge Road, Leadville CO 80461: May 31 2022 – May 31 2025
• Daniel Trujillo, 1253 County Road 5, Leadville CO 80461: May 31 2022 – May 31 2025
Published in the Herald Democrat March 31, 2022.
