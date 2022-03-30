PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF NET METER SCHEDULE CHANGE
SANGRE DE CRISTO ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, INC.
29780 North US Highway 24, P.O. Box 2013, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211
Effective May 1, 2022, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (SDCEA) proposes to revert language included in Rate Schedule No. 6 – Net Metering, to reflect the February 23, 2022 rescinding of SDCEA Board of Directors’ action taken October 27, 2021.
Applicable to all eligible consumers whose electric service is supplied by Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (SDCEA) and whose net metering application and compliance form is approved by SDCEA.
RATES AND CHARGES PER MONTH
The rates and charges for retail electric service to the consumer shall be based on SDCEA’s applicable rate tariff for the consumer’s premises. The consumer shall be billed monthly using net metering. for energy charges. Applicable Distribution Services charges shall be applied to all energy delivered to the consumer before netting against exports.
With regards to the Energy charges, i In months when the consumer uses more electricity than is generated by the consumer, SDCEA will bill the consumer based on the net metered kWh usage for the month and the terms of the appropriate rate schedule. Net Meter/Time-of-Day Use consumers will be billed for on-peak and off-peak kWh usage based on the applicable Time-of-Day Use rate schedule.
With regards to the Energy charges, I In months when the consumer generates more electricity than is consumed by the consumer, SDCEA will carry forward to the next month an energy credit balance for the net energy received by SDCEA. The consumer will be billed by SDCEA for the service availability charge and the other applicable charges of the appropriate rate schedule but with zero energy kWh usage for the month. For Net Meter/Time-of-Day Use consumers, kWh credit balances will carry forward in the respective time period (on-peak and/or off-peak).
Annually, within sixty (60) days after the end of each annual period (December 31) or within sixty (60) days after the consumer terminates retail service, SDCEA shall pay the consumer for any remaining unused kWh credit balance accumulated during the previous year. The rate for payment shall be SDCEA’s current avoided cost of energy as determined by Tri-State Generation and Transmission. Net Meter/Time-of-Day Use consumers with a kWh credit balance at the end of the calendar year will have on-peak and off-peak kWh credit balances paid for each respective time period. The rate for payment shall be the same for both time periods, which shall be the current avoided cost of energy as described above.
CurCurrent Avoided Cost of Energy per kWh
$0.02384
The proposed and present rate restructure provisions are available for examination and explanation at the above listed offices or by calling Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, 719-395-2412 or toll-free 844-395-2412, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, closed major holidays. Anyone who desires to comment about the proposed changes may file in writing with Sangre de Cristo Electric Association at P. O. Box 2013, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211, or email: info@myelectric.coop.
Published in the Herald Democrat March 31, 2022.
