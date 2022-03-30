PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
Project: File #22-06, 301 Tabor Dr., Subdivision Exemption
Applicant/Owner: Jered and Brandy Taylor
Location: Lot 2, Hudson Minor Subdivision, SE¼ NW¼ Section 21 T9S R80W
Request: Exemption from Subdivision Regulations to address the original Plat requirement of sharing the existing well on Lot 1.
Zoning: RC – Recreational
Land Use File #22-06 is an application to exempt Parcel 2 of the Hudson Minor Subdivision that requires that a common well be shared between the Lots 1 & 2. This application is being considered because of certain misunderstandings of the facts at the original platting of the subdivision in 2006. This application is in accordance with Lake County Land Development Code, Section 3.18.2 Subdivision Exemption, and with C.R.S. § 30-28-101(10) the land is located within in the Business (B) zone district.
A Joint Meeting the Lake County Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners has been scheduled at 4:00pm on May 9, 2022.
The project file is available online and a link to the Zoom meeting can be found at https://www.lakecountyco.com/building-land-use. Please contact Anne Schneider for more information at Aschneider@co.lake.co.us or 719-486-2875.
Published in the Herald Democrat March 31, 2022.
