PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 14th day of November 2018 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
• US Mineral Survey #1013 Nancy L Mining Claim 28-09-79 Calif 2.510 A N001554
• US Mineral Survey #866 Mammoth Mining Claim 28-09-79 Calif 7.190 A N001170
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Nancy L. Mining Company for the 2017 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Salem Minerals Inc.
On November 5, 2021, Salem Minerals Inc. made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The current Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Nancy L Mining Company, the current title of record holder that Salem Minerals Inc. is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Salem Minerals Inc. at 4:30 p.m. on the 2nd day of June 2022, unless the same has been redeemed by Nancy L. Mining Company or their recognized agent. The said tax lien certificates may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 13th day of January 2022, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Jan. 13, 20 and 27, 2022.
