PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 14th day of November 2018 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
• The West 17 ½ feet of Lot 14 Block 41, Lot 15 Block 41, Lot 16 Block 41 Addition
• Included is the mobile home now under account M000506.
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Alan K. Hull for the 2017 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to Gregory Forbes. The mobile home account was subsequently separated, and that account went to tax lien sale on October 28, 2020. No one purchased that tax lien, and it was stricken off to Lake County.
On November 14, 2021, Gregory Forbes made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate. On December 15, 2021, Gregory Forbes had the 2019 Tax lien for the separated mobile assigned to him by paying the back taxes, interest and fees due.
With this publication, the Lake County Treasurer is notifying Alan K. Hull, the current title of record holder, that Gregory Forbes is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed for the property described above.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to Gregory Forbes at 4:30 p.m. on the 19th day of May 2022, unless the same has been redeemed by Alan K. Hull or his recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 30th day of December 2021, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith
Lake County Treasurer and Public Trustee
Published in the Herald Democrat Dec. 30, 2021 and Jan. 6 and 13, 2022.
