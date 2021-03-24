PUBLIC NOTICE
Lake County seeks bid proposals from qualified professional firms to provide all labor, equipment, materials and civil work required to design and construct or install a 70-foot, self-supporting telecom tower and equipment shed. A full project description and the complete RFP can be found online at https://www.lakecountyco.com/home/pages/projects, and a hard copy can be obtained from the Finance Department in Room 115 of the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Avenue.
Responses shall be evaluated strictly in accordance with the requirements set forth in this RFP and any addenda that may be issued. All responses will be reviewed by the Lake County Purchasing Agent for completeness. The Board of County Commissioners will select a contractor and give notice to proceed no later than May 19, 2021.
All interested parties must submit their bids by 5:00 pm on Friday, April 23, 2021. Questions about the RFP or this process must be submitted by April 16, 2021, to Josh Adamson, Office of Emergency Management Deputy, at jadamson@co.lake.co.us or (719) 293-4052. Proposal packages must be mailed to the following address:
Kristol Hewlett
Attention: Purchasing Agent
P.O. Box 964
Leadville, CO 80461
Electronic copies of proposals may be sent to the Lake County Purchasing Agent at khewlett@co.lake.co.us, along with a statement in the body of the email waiving the proposer’s right to a sealed bid.
Any proposals received after this date and time will be deemed unresponsive. Lake County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals, to re-solicit proposals, to waive any irregularities, to negotiate pricing, and to select the proposal deemed to be in the best interest of Lake County. Issuance of this RFP does not obligate Lake County to award a contract, nor is Lake County liable for any costs incurred by the proposer in the preparation and submittal of the proposal.
Published in the Herald Democrat Feb. 18 and 25, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, and April 1 and 8, 2021.
