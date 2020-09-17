PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF LEADVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A PROPOSED
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT REVIEW
Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held October 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. before the Leadville City Council to consider an existing Conditional Use Permit Conditions review for a greenhouse located at 413 East 9th Street, Leadville, Colorado. Legal Description: LOTS 413, 415, 417 & 419, BLOCK 11-A COOPER. The conditional use permit holders, James and Mary Barnes, are listing the home for sale and would like the existing greenhouse to be transferrable to a new owner of the property.Consideration of the request to be heard through a public hearing before the Leadville City Council was discussed and voted at the Leadville Planning Commission meeting of September 9, 2020. The proposed revisions to conditions of the existing Conditional Use Permit will be considered by Leadville City Council on October 6, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Zoning of property is R2 (Traditional Residential). The public hearing will be held at City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado. All interested parties are urged to attend. All written comments, other than those presented at the public hearing, must be received by at Planning Office, City Hall, 800 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado 80461, by mail or personal delivery by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020.
This public notice given by order of Sarah Dallas, Administrative Services Manager, City of Leadville, submitted on September 10, 2020, and published in the Herald Democrat on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
The City of Leadville complies with the American with Disabilities Act (“ADA”), and thus requests 24-hour prior notice to make reasonable accommodations at any City meeting or hearing for any individual with a disability covered by the ADA.
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 17, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.