PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION and
CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS
§1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Sylvan Lakes Metropolitan District, Lake County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 5, 2020 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S.
The following candidates are hereby declared elected:
There were no candidated for director and no andidates filed affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates.
/s/ Alan M. Agee
Signature of the Designated Election Official
Contact Person for the District: Alan M. Agee
Telephone Number of the District: 719-337-0711
Address of the District: PO Box 156, Leadville, CO 80461
Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 10, 2020.
