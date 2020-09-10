PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION and

CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS

§1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Sylvan Lakes Metropolitan District, Lake County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 5, 2020 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S.

The following candidates are hereby declared elected:

There were no candidated for director and no andidates filed affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates.

/s/ Alan M. Agee

Signature of the Designated Election Official

Contact Person for the District: Alan M. Agee

Telephone Number of the District: 719-337-0711

Address of the District: PO Box 156, Leadville, CO 80461

Published in the Herald Democrat Sept. 10, 2020.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.