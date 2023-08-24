PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of July 2023, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Herald Democrat in Lake County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2023CW3037; Previous Case Nos. 2017CW3003 and 2004CW65 – Applicant, FRED R. WOODCOCK, PO Box 178, Deerwood, MN 56444 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney, Carol Bellhouse, PO Box A, Leadville, CO 80461; 970-464-9000; carolbellhouse@gmail.com.)
Application to Make Absolute In Whole or In Part
LAKE COUNTY
2. Structure: Woodcock’s Twin Lakes Pipeline (WDID 1102185). 3.1 Date of Original Decree: October 23, 2006, Case No. 2004CW65, District Court, Water Division No. 2. 3.2 Subsequent Decree: July 20, 2017, Case No. 2017CW3003, District Court, Water Division No. 2. 3.3. Legal Description for Points of Diversion: The SE/4 of the NE/4 of Section 24, Township 11 South, Range 81 West, 6th PM, 1,750 feet from the north section line and 1,140 feet from the east section line. 3.4 Source: GORDON GULCH. 3.5 App Date: December 31, 2004. 3.6. Amount: 0.94 conditional to absolute. 3.7 Use: In-house domestic use for a single family residence, home business, rentals, garden, greenhouse and irrigation of 2 acres. 4. Detailed Outline of What Has Been Done Toward Completion or for Completion of Appropriation: To Make Absolute. Use has been from July 20, 2017 with annual proof of operation. The augmentation plan was approved on October 23, 2006. Applicant requests that .033 cubic feet per second (15 gallons per minute) be made absolute for .47 acres of lawn and garden. Applicant surrenders the remaining conditional allotment. 5. Claim to Make Absolute in Part: Date water applied to beneficial use: 07-20-17. Applicant requests that .033 cfs be made absolute for irrigation of .47 acres of lawn and garden. 6. UTM Coordinates: Easting 379747.8 Northing 4326646.5 Zone 13; 6889 Highway 82, Twin Lakes, CO 81251. 7. Owner: Woodcock owns the land on which the structures in this application are located.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of September 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 15th day of August 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 24, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.