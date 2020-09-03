PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A
TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute
39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice
to all persons having interest or title of record to
real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed
may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 24th day of
October, 2016 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in
the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale
the following described real estate situate in the
County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
48 Juniper Drive, Lot. 387 Twin Lakes Add.
1C Mt. Elbert Plamor Ranch
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed
in the name of Randal M. and Cathy Castor
for the 2015 property taxes. The said County Treasurer
issued a tax lien certificate to Guardian Tax
Co, LLC.
On July 17th, 2020, Guardian Tax Co, LLC made a
request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’
s Deed to said real estate.
The Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is
notifying Randal M. and Cathy Castor, the current title
of record holders, as well as Mount Elbert Water Association,
that Guardian Tax Co, LLC is applying for a
Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate
to Guardian Tax Co, LLC at 4:30 p.m. on the 7th day of
January 2021, unless the same has been redeemed
by Randal M. and Cathy Castor or their recognized
agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed
from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior
to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 20th day of August 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Aug. 20 and 27
and Sept. 3, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.