 

PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Leadville Public Notice

February 2021 Submitted Expenditures

Descriptions are available from the finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329.

Acorn Petroleum                           4,591.87

Amerigas                                        222.40

Andy's Appliance Repair                     95.00

B and B Shipping and More                  9.38

Big Horn Hardware                          188.08

Blue Tarp Financial, Inc.                   163.99

Bo Knickman                                  524.03

Bound Tree Medical, LLC                   26.06

Carlson Edwards and O'Conner      1,500.00

Caselle                                          898.00

Charter Communications                  105.30

Colorado Bureau of Investigation         79.00

Colorado Department of Agriculture    450.00

Colorado Interactive, LLC                   50.00

Colorado State Fire Chiefs                825.00

Communications Solutions                285.00

Corporate Payment Systems         10,887.29

Cowgirl Cleaning and Services, Inc. 2,265.00

Express Toll                                       2.05

Ford Credit Dept                           1,005.53

Ford Motor Credit Company           2,501.65

Front Range Fire Apparatus           1,680.90

Full Circle of Lake County, Inc.        5,000.00

Galls, LLC                                      193.96

Herald Democrat                             314.04

High Country Copiers                       194.01

Jack's Tire & Oil                              639.00

Joseph Ruma                                 396.00

Lake County Treasurer                  2,543.99

LAWS-Lighting, Accessory & Warning 3,404.50

Leadville Lake County Economic Devel 24,000.00

LH Foster Properties                     2,000.00

Millie Padilla                                     50.00

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.                   172.29

Parkville Water District                     432.01

Paul Irwin                                    2,000.00

Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,997.75

PETLIFT                                      3,371.00

Pinnacol Assurance                     10,289.00

Precision Peaks                                40.00

Pro-Electric, Inc.                           1,436.10

Psychological Dimensions                 350.00

Pumphouse Carwash and Lube           22.00

Purchase Power                              282.19

Quill Corporation                             770.08

Rocky Mountain Bottled Water            10.00

Rocky Mountain Family Practice        423.00

Rocky Mountain General Counsel   1,247.00

Safeway, Inc.                                  823.80

Salt Lake Wholesale Sports              696.00

Silver City Printing                               2.50

Silver Creek Development, LLC      1,600.00

Snake River Fleet Services            2,139.16

Spectrum                                       759.72

Thaddeus McKain                            525.00

The Abbey                                   1,088.00

Verizon Wireless                           1,194.10

Wagner Equipment Company            764.20

Waste Management                         603.88

Xerox Financial Services                  347.90

Total for February 2021              101,477.71

Published in the Herald Democrat March 25, 2021.

