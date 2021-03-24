PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Leadville Public Notice
February 2021 Submitted Expenditures
Descriptions are available from the finance Office, 800 Harrison Ave., or by calling 719-486-5329.
Acorn Petroleum 4,591.87
Amerigas 222.40
Andy's Appliance Repair 95.00
B and B Shipping and More 9.38
Big Horn Hardware 188.08
Blue Tarp Financial, Inc. 163.99
Bo Knickman 524.03
Bound Tree Medical, LLC 26.06
Carlson Edwards and O'Conner 1,500.00
Caselle 898.00
Charter Communications 105.30
Colorado Bureau of Investigation 79.00
Colorado Department of Agriculture 450.00
Colorado Interactive, LLC 50.00
Colorado State Fire Chiefs 825.00
Communications Solutions 285.00
Corporate Payment Systems 10,887.29
Cowgirl Cleaning and Services, Inc. 2,265.00
Express Toll 2.05
Ford Credit Dept 1,005.53
Ford Motor Credit Company 2,501.65
Front Range Fire Apparatus 1,680.90
Full Circle of Lake County, Inc. 5,000.00
Galls, LLC 193.96
Herald Democrat 314.04
High Country Copiers 194.01
Jack's Tire & Oil 639.00
Joseph Ruma 396.00
Lake County Treasurer 2,543.99
LAWS-Lighting, Accessory & Warning 3,404.50
Leadville Lake County Economic Devel 24,000.00
LH Foster Properties 2,000.00
Millie Padilla 50.00
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. 172.29
Parkville Water District 432.01
Paul Irwin 2,000.00
Peak Performance Imaging Solutions 2,997.75
PETLIFT 3,371.00
Pinnacol Assurance 10,289.00
Precision Peaks 40.00
Pro-Electric, Inc. 1,436.10
Psychological Dimensions 350.00
Pumphouse Carwash and Lube 22.00
Purchase Power 282.19
Quill Corporation 770.08
Rocky Mountain Bottled Water 10.00
Rocky Mountain Family Practice 423.00
Rocky Mountain General Counsel 1,247.00
Safeway, Inc. 823.80
Salt Lake Wholesale Sports 696.00
Silver City Printing 2.50
Silver Creek Development, LLC 1,600.00
Snake River Fleet Services 2,139.16
Spectrum 759.72
Thaddeus McKain 525.00
The Abbey 1,088.00
Verizon Wireless 1,194.10
Wagner Equipment Company 764.20
Waste Management 603.88
Xerox Financial Services 347.90
Total for February 2021 101,477.71
Published in the Herald Democrat March 25, 2021.
