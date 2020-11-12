PUBLIC NOTICE
EAST FORK VALLEY MUNITIONS RESPONSE SITE FORMER CAMP HALE, COLORADO
THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS BEGINS FIVE-YEAR REVIEW
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is conducting the first five-year review of the East Fork Valley (EFV) Munitions Response Site (MRS) located at Camp Hale in Eagle County, Colorado. The purpose of the five-year review is to determine whether the remedy remains protective of human health and the environment. The EFV MRS is a 611-acre area that was the primary training area used by the Army and CIA for training with a variety of munitions, including small arms, bulk explosives, hand grenades, rifle grenades, anti-tank practice landmines, rockets, mortars and projectiles from 1942 to 1965. The remedy, chosen in coordination with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in 2015, includes partial surface clearance, partial subsurface clearance and Educational Land-Use Controls.
The five-year review is currently in progress and includes a review of current and historical data and information and inspection of the site. The Five-Year Review Report, scheduled for completion in June 2021, will document the methods used for the review and present the findings and conclusions. In addition, the report will identify issues, if any, found during the review, and make recommendations to address them. When completed, a copy of the final report will be available the Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, Colorado 80461. Members of the community are encouraged to ask questions, make comments, and/or report concerns about the site. For more information, contact:
Paul Armstrong, USACE – Omaha District
