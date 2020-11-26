PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF A TREASURER’S DEED
In accordance with Colorado Revised State Statute 39-11-128 II, the county treasurer must give notice to all persons having interest or title of record to real estate sold for taxes before a Treasurer’s Deed may be issued.
Therefore, let it be known that on the 12th day of November 2015 A.D., the Lake County Treasurer in the State of Colorado sold at a public tax lien sale the following described real estate situate in the County of Lake, State of Colorado, to-wit:
900 Elm Street, N ½ Lots 31 & 32
Blk 18 Oro Addition
That the said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name of Kateri A. Schroeder for the 2014 property taxes. The said County Treasurer issued a tax lien certificate to J & A Kane Family Limited Partnership, also DBA 7 Hathaway LLC.
On October 13th, 2020, 7 Hathaway LLC made a request upon the Lake County Treasurer for a Treasurer’s Deed to said real estate.
The current Lake County Treasurer, with this publication, is notifying Kateri A. Schroeder, the current title of record holder, that 7 Hathaway LLC is applying for a Treasurer’s Deed.
A Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to 7 Hathaway LLC at 4:30 p.m. on the 1st day of April 2021, unless the same has been redeemed by Kateri A. Schroeder or her recognized agent. The said tax lien certificate may be redeemed from the Treasurer’s Deed process at any time prior to the actual execution of the Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 12th day of November 2020, A.D.
Padraic D. Smith/Lake County Treasurer
Published in the Herald Democrat Nov. 12, 19 and 26, 2020.
