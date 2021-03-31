PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of HAROLD DAVE ELLIOTT Jr. a/k/a HAROLD D. ELLIOTT JR. a/k/a HAROLD D. ELLIOTT a/k/a BUD ELLIOTT, Deceased

Case Number 2021PR30002

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Lake County, Colorado, on or before July 19, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

/s/ Lindsey Parlin, Attorney

PO Box 1977

Leadville, CO 80461

Published in the Herald Democrat March 18 and 25 and April 1, 2021.

