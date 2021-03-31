PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of April Mildred Gabrielle, aka April Mildred Kali, Deceased
Case Number 2021PR30003
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Lake County, Colorado, on or before Friday, July 23, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Kathleen Gabrielle, Personal Representative
c/o J. Casey Martin
Balcomb & Green, PC
PO Box 5039
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Published in the Herald Democrat March 25 and April 1 and 8, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.